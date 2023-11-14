Enhance Your ChatGPT Experience with Browser Extensions

Whether you're using ChatGPT for free or paying for ChatGPT Plus ($20 a month), the impressiveness of its text-generating capabilities aren't really matched by its interface, which sticks largely to the basics. That's where third-party browser extensions come in: They can help you get easier access to ChatGPT from other websites, add missing features such as a chat exporter, and suggest better prompts for getting better answers out of the AI bot.

These extensions are all compatible with the latest versions of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, except where stated. Merlin sits in your browser and puts ChatGPT right at your fingertips, ready to spring into action at a moment's notice: Whether you need to compose a reply to a social media post or summarize a long block of text, Merlin can help you out. The Ctrl+M (Windows) or Cmd+M (macOS) keyboard shortcut is how Merlin is activated once you've selected a block of text. You then need to tell Merlin what you want it to get ChatGPT to do: summarize, reply, write, or whatever it is

