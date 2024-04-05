Englishman in Texas Introduces Parents to H-E-B Ice Cream

An 'adopted Texan' from England introduced his parents to H-E-B ice cream, filming their taste test of various flavors. After trying six flavors, the father declared Apple Cinnamon the winner. H-E-B appreciated the heartwarming video.

Adopted Texan England H-E-B Ice Cream Taste Test Flavors Apple Cinnamon Butter Pecan Dulce De Leche Cookies Over Texas 1905 Vanilla

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ExpressNews / 🏆 519. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple apps reporting outages: What you need to knowThe impacted apps included the App Store, Apple TV, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Beware Texas cities, the Texas Legislature is coming for youState lawmakers want more control over cities

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Land Commissioner: Biden’s Energy Export Ban Stealing Money from Texas SchoolchildrenSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Texas Republican says grassroots conservatives are winning in Texas, pushing the state to the rightState Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Waxahachie, discusses his ideas for school vouchers, which he says is on the verge of passing.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Texas abortion ban: Texas medical panel won’t provide list of exceptionsA Texas medical panel on Friday rebuffed calls to list specific exceptions to one of the most restrictive abortions bans in the U.S.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Texas SB4: 5th Circuit court skeptical of Texas deportation lawThe Fifth Circuit court called the last-minute hearing after the Supreme Court let SB4 briefly take effect.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »