Englishman in Texas Introduces Parents to H-E-B Ice Cream

An 'adopted Texan' from England took the opportunity to pass on one of the state's greatest delicacies to his parents: H-E-B ice cream. Oli Pettigrew, known online as 'That Englishman in Texas,' filmed his parents taste-testing H-E-B Creamy Creations flavors Apple Cinnamon, Butter Pecan, Dulce de Leche, Cookies Over Texas and 1905 Vanilla. 'Two and a half gallons of ice cream in your freezer,' his mother said, incredulous at the sheer size of each carton. Meanwhile, Pettigrew's dad was digging in with a spoon as the resident taster of the group. After giving thought to each of the six flavors, he declared Apple Cinnamon the winner and went back for more. 'Look how happy he is,' Pettigrew said. 'Get this guy a shovel.' Texas viewers flooded the comment section of the video with suggestions on other flavors, but H-E-B thought Pettrigrew's dad was right on target. 'This warmed our hearts,' the grocer wrote

An 'adopted Texan' from England introduced his parents to H-E-B ice cream, filming their taste test of various flavors. After trying six flavors, the father declared Apple Cinnamon the winner. H-E-B appreciated the heartwarming video.

