England will prepare for Rugby World Cup quarters against Samoa and welcome back Curry

"He is in a good place I think. I don't think there's too much revving up Tom can do anyway — he's pretty much at 100% every time at training." Without him, England still won by 27-10 thanks to the brilliant boot of George Ford, then defeated Japan 34-12 and Chile 71-0 to be three-for-three in Pool D.

Uruguay's Dosantos banned 3 games for dangerous tackle at the Rugby World CupUruguay flanker Eric Dosantos will miss his team’s last Rugby World Cup pool game against New Zealand after receiving a three-game suspension.

All Blacks score 14 tries in 96-17 win over Italy at the Rugby World CupScrumhalf Aaron Smith scored three of New Zealand’s seven first-half tries as it overwhelmed Italy 96-17 in a pivotal pool match at the Rugby World Cup in Lyon.

France captain Dupont cleared to return at Rugby World Cup under medical supervisionThe French Rugby Federation says national captain Antoine Dupont has been cleared to train at the Rugby World Cup after having surgery on his facial fracture.

Quarterfinal chase at the Rugby World Cup: Fiji on the brink, Scotland and Argentina still aliveFiji avoided the kind of mega shock it is more used to dishing out at the Rugby World Cup when the Pacific islanders were constrained by Georgia before coming back from 9-0 down to win 17-12 in Bordeaux.

India vs. England Cricket World Cup warmup is a washoutIndia’s Cricket World Cup warmup game against defending champion England was a washout without a ball being bowled.

US Ryder Cup team smacked with illness to start sluggish Ryder CupTeam USA’s Ryder Cup team is off to a sluggish start, but it could be due to an illness spreading across the team.

Captain Owen Farrell, who had to miss England’s first two matches because of his own suspension, said of Curry, “I’m sure he can’t wait to show what he can do.

“He is in a good place I think. I don’t think there’s too much revving up Tom can do anyway — he’s pretty much at 100% every time at training.”

Curry was the first player to be red-carded at this Rugby World Cup and the first Englishman ever, just three minutes into the opening match against Argentina on day two. He crashed heads with Juan Cruz Mallia.

Without him, England still won by 27-10 thanks to the brilliant boot of George Ford, then defeated Japan 34-12 and Chile 71-0 to be three-for-three in Pool D.

Samoa’s defeat to Japan on Thursday secured England a place in the quarterfinals in its bye week, but there wasn’t much celebrating, according to Wigglesworth, even though they were written off by most beforehand for poor results in the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup warmups.

“Was there a pat on the back? Absolutely not, no,” he said. “It’s not what we do. It’s not what you do if you’re trying to be any good. You try to turn up and get better and if stuff happens on the back of that then great.

“As for the outside noise (criticism), it wasn’t even on our radar in terms of any sort of relief, that side of it. We expected to be where we’re at.”“We believe in what we’re doing and have done even when things weren’t going quite as we would want them to,” he said.

“We’re happy with what we have put out so far but we have a massive appetite to improve, a massive appetite to get better and to kick on. It’s a great chance to do that this week against Samoa.”

England is guaranteed to finish on top of Pool D, no matter the result against Samoa next Saturday in Lille. But Wigglesworth said England will not be experimenting before the quarterfinals. Marcus Smith played at fullback for the first time against Chile.

Farrell was also only two points away from eclipsing Jonny Wilkinson as England’s all-time leading point-scorer. Farrell’s 16 points against Chile left him one point behind Wilkinson.

"I didn't really know it was on the cards before the last game," Farrell said. "Jonny was a massive hero of mine and he obviously did it in a bit less time (91 caps to Farrell's 108). I have not had a chance to sit down and give it too much thought. I can't imagine I will do any time soon. It is obviously always an honor to represent England enough times to be able to be in with a shout of things like that but my focus is on the team and where we are going in this competition."