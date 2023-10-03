England takes drastic action on student cellphones amid slew of concerns: 'Positive and progressive step'

FOX News’ Alex Hogan reports on England’s move to ban cell phone use in schools, including during recess, in response to distracted students and teachers as well as bullying.

Keegan argued that the new measure will also serve to help boost attention during lessons – all part of the government’s wider effort to raise school standards and increase performance across the board.

The government’s guidance is not legally binding – merely a suggestion and advisement on best practices for schools, as well as support. The department will issue clear guidelines and advisories"shortly" but did not clarify any timeline, the BBC reported. The measure would make exceptions for certain cases, such as needing a phone due to health issues.

Britain's Education Secretary Gillian Keegan addresses the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, England, on Oct. 2, 2023.In July Finland issued its own cellphone ban in schools in order to combat slumping exam results, following France’s ban in 2018 and Italy’s ban last December, The Telegraph reported. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

13-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Little ItalyA 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Little Italy Sunday afternoon.

Lambretta: From Italy to Southern California, a look at the 'Ferrari of the scooter world'Lambrettas are described as the Ferraris of the scooter world. This is the story of how one local man discovered these scooters, and how he's turned it into his full-time passion.

Italy, Land of Uncollected Garbage, Combines Running With Trash PickupAt the World Plogging Championship, contestants have lugged in tires, TVs and at least one Neapolitan coffee maker.

Europe wins back Ryder Cup in Italy; rookie Hae Ran Ryu gets first LPGA Tour winGUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe won back the the Ryder Cup on Sunday, just like it always does before its raucous crowd, with Rory McIlroy leading the way and Tommy Fleetwood delivering the decisive point to extend his team's dominance over the Americans on home soil.

Italy Aug unemployment rate at multi-year low of 7.3%, as job growth resumes By ReutersItaly Aug unemployment rate at multi-year low of 7.3%, as job growth resumes