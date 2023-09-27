England looks to back up its status as white-ball kings in defense of the Cricket World Cup

England has a big target on its back heading into the Cricket World Cup with the team entering as the defending world champions in both the 50-over and Twenty20 formats. England isn’t short of them, either. There’s Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook, along with more nimble batters like Dawid Malan and Joe Root. The batting goes deep, too, in the form of Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.

was an encouraging way to prepare for the World Cup, even if it was in conditions vastly different to what England will face on the subcontinent.England’s ODI side is nowhere near as settled as it was in 2019. There have been some issues regarding who will open the batting alongside Bairstow, now that Jason Roy — an ODI stalwart — was axed at the last minute to accommodate Brook. It will be Malan to start with and Brook is another option, though neither regularly open the batting.

Brook, a batter who will likely be in England teams in all formats for years to come, belatedly earned the faith of selectors despite scoring just 37 runs in three innings against New Zealand. Root struggled just as much, hitting only 39 runs in four innings and lacks rhythm in the 50-over game having played just 16 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup.

Read more:

AP »

Cricket World Cup host India looks to end 12-year one-day international trophy droughtThe Cricket World Cup returns to India after 12 years next week with the hosts desperately seeking to end its trophy drought at major ICC events.

Injured batter Tamim Iqbal left out of Bangladesh’s Cricket World Cup squadKey batter Tamim Iqbal has been left out of Bangladesh’s 15-member Cricket World Cup squad because of back injury concerns.

Cricket World Cup to feature Web3 fan app as ICC taps into Near blockchainThe International Cricket Council has partnered with Near Protocol to build a blockchain Web3 fan engagement application for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Tamim Iqbal hits out at Bangladesh Cricket Board after saying he opted out of World CupTamim Iqbal says he opted out of next month’s 50-over World Cup after a dispute with a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Five key players to watch at the Cricket World Cup in IndiaFive players to watch during the Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on Oct. 5 and concludes with a final on Nov. 19.

Injured Naseem's absence could hamper Pakistan's title bid at the Cricket World CupIt’s been 31 years since Imran Khan’s ‘cornered tigers’ — without injured Waqar Younis — roared at the right moment and Pakistan won the Cricket World Cup in Australia.

in the role and hasn’t yet allowed the position to affect his form. Buttler remains one of the world’s most destructive white-ball batters.

England isn’t short of them, either. There’s Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook, along with more nimble batters like Dawid Malan and Joe Root. The batting goes deep, too, in the form of Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.was an encouraging way to prepare for the World Cup, even if it was in conditions vastly different to what England will face on the subcontinent.England’s ODI side is nowhere near as settled as it was in 2019. There have been some issues regarding who will open the batting alongside Bairstow, now that Jason Roy — an ODI stalwart — was axed at the last minute to accommodate Brook. It will be Malan to start with and Brook is another option, though neither regularly open the batting.

Brook, a batter who will likely be in England teams in all formats for years to come, belatedly earned the faith of selectors despite scoring just 37 runs in three innings against New Zealand. Root struggled just as much, hitting only 39 runs in four innings and lacks rhythm in the 50-over game having played just 16 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup.

England’s bowling might be questioned, too, with the X-factor of Jofra Archer not around and fellow pacer Mark Wood’s fitness remaining suspect given he didn’t even play one match in the New Zealand series and hasn’t had any competitive cricket since the Ashes. Spinner Adil Rashid, meanwhile, missed the final three matches against the Black Caps because a calf injury.

Before New Zealand, the English had only won one of their five previous ODI series — and that was against Bangladesh. There are series losses in there against India, Australia and South Africa, potentially England’s biggest rivals at the World Cup.

Still, England’s white-ball teams have an aura about them these days and their deep batting stocks mean they are rarely going to be completely out of games. They have big players who are used to the big stage and to seizing the moment when it comes.

It would be a big surprise if England doesn’t reach the semifinals, even if successfully defending the title on the subcontinent might be regarded as a bigger achievement than winning it for the first time four years ago on that unforgettable day at Lord’s.https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.