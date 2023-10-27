England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronze

The unerring boot of Owen Farrell proved the difference as both sides scored two tries but the England captain landed four penalties and two conversions for a tally of 16 points as Nicolas Sanchez missed a late kick for the Pumas that would have levelled the scores.

Friday's clash was, of course, the match neither team wanted to be playing in but both coaches said this week they were giving it the utmost respect and the physicality and commitment from the start showed that the players felt the same way.

England then scored an excellent try as Farrell and Marcus Smith flicked quick passes for a charging Ben Earl to crash over. Farrell converted and added another penalty for a 13-0 lead. The lead lasted less than two minutes, however, as hooker Theo Dan, who was the worst culprit for the try, got immediate revenge by charging down Carreras and picking up to score. headtopics.com

England then earned a scrum penalty that Farrell slotted, only for replacement Sanchez to do the same for the Pumas to set up a tense finale. This time England saw out the final minutes and, though the prize was not of remotely the same magnitude, it still meant they finished the tournament with six wins from seven games and bronze medals to show for it.

