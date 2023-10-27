England finishes third at Rugby World Cup after holding off Pumas

England’s Ben Earl reacts at the end of the Rugby World Cup third place match between England and Argentina at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)Argentina’s Tomas Cubelli scores a try despite the tackle of England’s Tom Curry during the Rugby World Cup third place match between England and Argentina at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

In the last five minutes, the Pumas missed a late penalty to tie the score and England replacement George Ford pulled off a try-saving tackle on wing Mateo Carreras. Playing Sam Underhill and Tom Curry together in a World Cup game for the first time since the 2019 final paid dividends for England in an attritional first half.

Curry was superb in a week when he and his family were abused online for complaining he was the subject of a racial slur from South Africa during the semifinals last weekend. Underhill, an emergency replacement playing his first test in more than a year, played like a man who should have started more for England lately. headtopics.com

Argentina thought it was playing a Barbarians game and gave up two kickable penalties to try a lineout and scrum, both of which were wasted. Farrell kicked England 16-3 ahead, and just when the game was plodding along, it was given a welcome lift by the Pumas, who swept down the left touchline and finished with scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli diving off a ruck through English legs to score.

But Carreras immediately undid his brilliant work when he was charged down by Dan, who picked up and scored.

