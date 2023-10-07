The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Wing Neria Foma’i was freed by fullback Duncan Paia’aua and was flying toward the tryline. He was eight meters from history when he was brought down from behind by England’s oldest back, replacement scrumhalf Danny Care. Foma’i’s pop-up pass was knocked on and the chance died for a Samoa which goes home with a 1-3 pool record.

The second half belonged to England, but it struggled to turn its dominance into points. Two of its own tries were canceled and it finally produced a clever try off a scrum by Care beside the posts in the 73rd minute. headtopics.com

Care’s fresher legs then spared some embarrassment for England, which will likely face Fiji in the quarterfinals next Sunday in Marseille. England started like a pool winner with an 8-0 record against Samoa. A lineout maul was driven more than 20 meters. Freddie Steward and Joe Marchant set up a try for lock Ollie Chessum. Farrell missed the conversion but slotted a penalty to take the England all-time points record from Jonny Wilkinson after 22 years.

Only 8-7 down, Samoa’s confidence was ignited and unleashed waves of spectacular attacks of loops and breaks, outrageous passes and offloads, and smashing carries. A try by Paia’aua was rubbed off by a knock-on that wasn’t obvious even on replays, and Ah Wong had a hat trick try canceled by a foot in touch.England had Farrell to thank in the new half. His poor pass was counterattacked by Samoa, but he tracked back to pull off a try-saving tackle on Paia’aua. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

All Blacks finish Rugby World Cup pool play with 73-0 win over UruguayNew Zealand has overcome a sluggish start to beat Uruguay 73-0 in its final pool match at the Rugby World Cup in Lyon. But the All Blacks’ performance is less than the polished quarterfinal rehearsal they were hoping for. New Zealand took 20 minutes to score the first try of the match and for much of the first quarter was put under pressure by Uruguay. Los Teros rose to the occasion of the first official test match between the teams. The All Blacks finished with 11 tries including a second-half hat trick to winger Leicester Fainga’anuku. After their first up loss to France, the have beaten Namibia 71-0, Italy 96-17 and added another 73 points in Lyon.

New Zealand sweating on injured Lomax again for Rugby World Cup quarterfinalNew Zealand is sweating on the fitness of starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after he suffered another leg injury. Lomax strained the medial ligament in his right knee against Uruguay on Thursday in Lyon. He lasted only nine minutes of his first start since the late-August defeat to South Africa when his thigh was accidentally gashed by studs. The All Blacks don’t know yet how bad is the strain. They beat Uruguay 73-0 and clinched a quarterfinal spot, likely against Ireland on Sunday week at Stade de France. They’ll know the opponent for sure after Ireland plays Scotland on Saturday. Lomax’s backup against Uruguay, Fletcher Newell, also came off late with a knee issue but Foster says that is precautionary.

France routs Italy 60-7 to reach Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in styleProlific right winger Damian Penaud extended his try-scoring streak to seven matches as Rugby World Cup host France blew apart Italy 60-7 in Lyon to reach the quarterfinals in style. Penaud’s brace of tries took him past Vincent Clerc and onto 35 overall with only fullback great Serge Blanco left ahead of him on 38. Coach Fabien Galthie’s France topped Pool A ahead of and having beaten three-time defending champion New Zealand. It means that eight-try France meets the team finishing second in Pool B in the quarterfinals. That will be either defending champion South Africa, top-ranked Ireland or outsider Scotland. The Scots face the Irish on Saturday at Stade de France.

Rugby World Cup pool stage reaches climax with win-or-bust match between Japan and ArgentinaThe lineup for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals will be complete after the final pool-stage games taking place on Sunday. Fiji looks sure to be staying in France for the knockouts with just a win ove

Kate Middleton suits up in sweats for wheelchair rugby match in EnglandPrincess Kate Middleton traded in her stylish threads for a comfortable navy blue polo shirt and sweat pants to play wheelchair rugby match in England.

Ireland faces stern Scotland test at Rugby World Cup. England and Wales prepare for quartersTop-ranked Ireland is favored to win the Rugby World Cup in France. Yet the Irish have never passed the quarterfinals and it would be unthinkable not to even reach the last eight this time. But barring the way is bitter Six Nations rival Scotland. The Scots must win and deny the Irish a bonus point at Stade de France on Saturday. Elsewhere, England and Wales are already through to the last eight and are seeking fourth straight pool-stage wins. The Welsh take on eliminated Georgia in Nantes while England face Samoa in Lille with the Samoans having only a wafer-thin chance of qualifying.