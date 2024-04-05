Engineers Working to Restore Navigation at Port of Baltimore After Bridge Collapse

Engineers working to clear the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore said Thursday that they expect to be able to restore navigation in and out of the Port of Baltimore by the end of this month. The ship issued a mayday alert with just enough time for police to stop traffic, but not enough to save a roadwork crew filling potholes on the bridge. Authorities believe six workers plunged to their deaths in the Patapsco River ; two bodies have been recovered so far.

Two others survived. The channel would support one-way traffic in and out of the port for barge container service and some vessels that move automobiles and farm equipment to and from the port

