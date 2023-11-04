Engineers Experiment with Synthetic Diamonds and Ultrapure Glass to Cool Microchips

Microchips are getting hotter as engineers cram more functions and power into them. To combat this heat, chip companies are experimenting with materials like synthetic diamonds and ultrapure glass. These materials help to improve the performance of computers and other gadgets.

