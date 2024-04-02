Engineers Assess Debris Under Patapsco River After Bridge Collapse

Engineers are getting their first look at the "sheer magnitude" of the debris lurking underneath the Patapsco River in the wake of last week’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. New U.S. Navy imagery was released by the Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday, a week after the span was destroyed by a barge collision. The images show the sonar view of the bottom of the river, where large pieces of the bridge are clearly recognizable.

The Corps of Engineers is leading the effort to clear the debris and reopen the main shipping channel so the busy Port of Baltimore can reopen. The first step in that process is assessing the bridge debris and coming up with a plan. "These 3D images show the sheer magnitude of the very difficult and challenging salvage operation ahead," the Corps noted. PREVIOUS: 200-ton piece of Key Bridge wreckage removed from river. Teams are using sonar to map the riverbed and debris field because of how cloudy the water is

