Engine Cover Rips Open on Southwest Airlines Flight

An engine cover on a Boeing 737 operated by Southwest Airlines ripped open just after taking off from Denver International Airport Sunday morning. The Houston-bound Southwest flight took off from DIA around 7:45 a.m. and returned to the airport 30 minutes later, landing safely. No injuries were reported. Passengers onboard Flight 3695 immediately got the attention of flight attendants after witnessing the cover separate from the right engine.

'People in the exit row across from me started yelling up to the flight attendants and showed them the damage. We turned around and made a full-speed landing,' passenger Cooper Glass told ABC News. 'Pilots did a great job on the landing. We got checked out by the fire department then got towed in.' Lisa, a passenger onboard the flight, told Scripps News Denver the jolt from the engine cover blowout felt almost like a bump. 'I was sitting in was right directly in front of that engine and we all felt a kind of a bump, jolt and I looked out the window because I love window seats and there was, we all lit up our call buttons because they didn't feel it or see it from the pilot's viewpoint,' Lisa told Scripps News Denver. Lisa said the pilots appeared to be very cautious as they turned the 737 around back to Denver. 'I have some pilot experience and I could tell that they were making maneuvers to very slowly come around because it really seemed like they didn't want to have anything else happen,' she said

Engine Cover Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines Denver International Airport Flight Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Engine cover on Southwest Airlines flight to Houston from Denver tears away during takeoffA passenger described the ordeal as 'frightening' as video shows the engine cover peeling away and flying off as the Southwest Airlines plane departed Denver International Airport.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Engine cover on Southwest Airlines flight to Houston from Denver tears away during takeoffA passenger described the ordeal as 'frightening' as video shows the engine cover peeling away and flying off as the Southwest Airlines plane departed Denver International Airport.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Engine cover on Southwest Airlines flight to Houston from Denver tears away during takeoffA passenger described the ordeal as 'frightening' as video shows the engine cover peeling away and flying off as the Southwest Airlines plane departed Denver International Airport.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Engine Cover Detaches During Southwest Airlines FlightA Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after the engine cover detached during takeoff. The plane was scheduled to fly from Denver to Houston but landed safely back at Denver International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

A Southwest Boeing 737 lost engine cover during takeoff, FAA is investigatingBoeing is still under regulatory scrutiny after a door panel blew out midair from a newly new 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »