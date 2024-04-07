Engine Cover Rips Open on Southwest Airlines Flight

An engine cover on a Boeing 737 operated by Southwest Airlines ripped open just after taking off from Denver International Airport Sunday morning. The Houston-bound Southwest flight took off from DIA around 7:45 a.m. and returned to the airport 30 minutes later, landing safely. No injuries were reported. Passengers onboard Flight 3695 immediately got the attention of flight attendants after witnessing the cover separate from the right engine.
'People in the exit row across from me started yelling up to the flight attendants and showed them the damage. We turned around and made a full-speed landing,' passenger Cooper Glass told ABC News. 'Pilots did a great job on the landing. We got checked out by the fire department then got towed in.' Lisa, a passenger onboard the flight, told Scripps News Denver the jolt from the engine cover blowout felt almost like a bump. 'I was sitting in was right directly in front of that engine and we all felt a kind of a bump, jolt and I looked out the window because I love window seats and there was, we all lit up our call buttons because they didn't feel it or see it from the pilot's viewpoint,' Lisa told Scripps News Denver. Lisa said the pilots appeared to be very cautious as they turned the 737 around back to Denver. 'I have some pilot experience and I could tell that they were making maneuvers to very slowly come around because it really seemed like they didn't want to have anything else happen,' she said
Engine Cover Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines Denver International Airport Flight Safety
