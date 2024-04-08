Engine Cover Rips Off Southwest Airlines Flight, Forces Emergency Landing

It was a scary ride for passengers above a Houston-bound Southwest Airlines flight Sunday morning when an engine cover ripped off and struck the plane's wing. The incident forced the pilot to return to Denver International Airport for an emergency landing . It's the latest mechanical issue plaguing Boeing aircraft. This time it was a Boeing 737-800 plane that suffered a malfunction. After taking off around 7:40 a.m.
, Southwest Airlines flight 3695 was forced to circle back to Denver and landed about 35 minutes later. The pilot at the helm is being praised for his quick action in handling the situation and landing the plane safely. 'Yeah, we're going to need some time. For now, everything is OK. And we don't even know the nature of it,' the pilot said over the speaker. 'But apparently several passengers and flight attendants heard something loud hit the wing, so we're just going to take our time getting set up and be ready to go. So thank you.' The issue turned out to be the plane's engine cowling, which came off after takeoff and struck the wing flap. Shortly after the plane's emergency landing, a passenger took video that shows the damage. While some passengers were shaken up, no injuries were reported. The pilot is being credited with keeping everyone on board calm. 'He was pretty cool, calm and collected, so that kept everybody else on the plane pretty cool, calm and collected,' one passenger sai
Southwest Airlines Emergency Landing Boeing Mechanical Issue Engine Cover Wing
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
