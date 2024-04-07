Engine Cover Detaches During Southwest Airlines Flight

A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after the engine cover detached during takeoff. The plane was scheduled to fly from Denver to Houston but landed safely back at Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Southwest Airlines Emergency Landing Engine Cover Takeoff Denver Houston Federal Aviation Administration

