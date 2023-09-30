Endeavour Cast Guide - Who's In Season 7

Who's in the Endeavour season 7 cast? In season 7 of Endeavour, Morse takes a vacation to Venice, Italy where he begins an affair with a woman named Violetta (Stephanie Leonidas).

However, he is immediately called back to England to solve a mysterious death involving a woman found under a bridge. Morse is under a lot of pressure as not only does he have to solve a series of strange murders that may be linked to an insurance scheme, but he also has to maintain his relationships with both his mentor, Fred, and his lover, Violetta. Part of what makes Endeavour 7 season particularly gripping is its extraordinary cast of actors.

Related: Endeavour Season 8 Recap - Morse's Drinking, Joan & Strange's Relationship & More Explained Shaun Evans As Endeavour Morse Shaun Evans plays the lead character of Endeavour Morse, a young British police officer who solves a series of cases throughout the series and hopes to become a great detective one day. Evans has had a strong career within the world of British TV as he has appeared in shows like Vigil as Glover, The Last Weekend as Ian, and Silk as Daniel Lomas.

