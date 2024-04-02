Endeavor's Stock Rises as Silver Lake Acquires Majority Stake

Endeavor's stock rose more than 2% after a brief halt ahead of the announcement. Silver Lake will acquire 100% of the shares it does not already own. Endeavor is being acquired at an equity value of $13 billion.

Endeavor works on talent representation, brand licensing, and live events.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver WithersGold appears upbeat at the start of the week, although, the current move higher is already showing signs of slowing. Silver continues to trade lower, testing a well-known level

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Fortinet, TeslaStocks Analysis by Investing.com (Jesse Cohen) covering: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Tesla Inc. Read Investing.com (Jesse Cohen)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

A celebrated Persian pop-up finds a permanent home in Silver LakePlus, K-Team Korean barbecue from the founders of Park's BBQ, a Thai roast duck specialist opens, one of L.A.'s best burgers now at the beach, and more.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

The future of L.A. housing can learn from Silver Lake, Fairfax and CrenshawAs the affordability crisis spirals, Los Angeles should remember that our city used to build dense housing everywhere.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Doors will reopen at beloved Café Tropical this weekendThe Cuban institution in Silver Lake will reopen on Saturday under new ownership.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Total Solar Eclipse: Why Lake Erie And Lake Ontario Are Good ChoicesI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »