Endangered North Atlantic right whale killed in ship collision

An increasingly deadly year for the endangered North Atlantic right whale got worse this week when another member of the species was killed in a collision with a ship, federal authorities said Thursday. The giant species of whale numbers less than 360 and is vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear . The whales have suffered high mortality in recent years, and several have died already this year off Georgia and Massachusetts.

The most recent right whale to die was found floating 50 miles offshore east of Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia Beach, Virginia, last Saturday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a news release. The whale was a mother who gave birth to her sixth calf this season, the agency said. Preliminary findings of a necropsy show 'catastrophic injuries with a dislocation of the whale's spine' that 'are consistent with blunt force trauma from a vessel strike prior to death,' the agency said Thursday

Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Ship Collision Mortality Rate Fishing Gear Virginia Beach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Endangered right whale mother found dead off Virginia, newborn calf not expected to surviveAnother critically endangered​ North Atlantic right whale has died on the East Coast.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Dead endangered right whale found 50 miles off of Virginia Beach coast, NOAA saysIt marks at least the fourth whale death in our area in the past month.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Conservationists Announce Endangered Atlantic Halibut on Their Own After Falling OutStruggling to articulate through streams of tears, sobbing conservationists from the National Marine Fisheries Service announced Wednesday that endangered Atlantic halibut were on their own now after the two species had a huge falling out.

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

Too much Atlantic in Atlantic City: Beach erosion has casinos desperately seeking sand by summerThere's a little too much Atlantic in Atlantic City this year for some casinos. Weeks of winter storms have washed away much of the sand from the gambling resort's north end beaches.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

4 dead after plane crash at airport near Virginia, West Virginia border, officials sayFour people died in a plane crash Sunday at Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County, Virginia, according to an airport representative.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Florida Atlantic tops North Texas 77-71 in American Athletic Conference quarterfinalsVladislav Goldin scored 21 points to help lead the second-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls past North Texas 77-71 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »