Endangered Bornean Orangutan Baby Born at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

An endangered Bornean orangutan baby has been welcomed into the world at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida . The baby orangutan was delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, weighing just over three pounds , park officials said. The mother, Luna, is recuperating from surgery and will be reunited with the baby once she is stabilized. These orangutans are found only on the island of Borneo and are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, which focuses on managing threatened populations and educates visitors about the animals. The Bornean orangutan is the largest tree-dwelling ape species and the third largest overall. The birth of this newborn is a “milestone in orangutan conservation efforts,” Busch Gardens said in a news release. Orangutans in the wild typically live between 35 and 40 years.

