End-of-the-Year Campaign and Protests in San Francisco

Our end-of-the-year campaign is here! Every $ you give helps us cover the city.Update: At 10:43 a.m., traffic began to move. A dozen or so demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza closed westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge earlier this morning.and have the latest stories from Mission Local delivered directly to your inbox.

With President Joseph Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference, there have been ongoing protests focused on the war in Gaza, and smaller protests aimed at Xi Jinping.Founder/Executive Editor. I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor emeritus at Berkeley’s J-school since 2019 when I retired. I got my start in newspapers at the Albuquerque Tribune in the city where I was born and raised. Like many local news outlets, The Tribune no longer exists. I left daily newspapers after working at The New York Times for the business, foreign and city desks. Lucky for all of us, it is still there. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bone

