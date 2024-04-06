Encinitas City Hall Holds Budget Workshop for Coming Fiscal Year

Springs brings showers, flowers — and, at Encinitas City Hall , full-scale budget planning for the coming fiscal year . The City Council held its first special budget workshop in late March, and a second session is planned for April 17. These gatherings give the public an opportunity to tell the council “what is on their mind,” and they give council members the chance to add to their wish lists, City Manager Pamela Antil said at the March 27 event.

Requests have already started pouring in — roughly $16 million worth of suggestions were voiced at the March session. “I think at the next meeting it’ll be harder because we’ll have to narrow down on some of these (requests),” Antil said as she discussed the spending suggestions. At the April 17 session, which will start at 4 p.m. at City Hall, staff members plan to present cost estimates for various proposal

