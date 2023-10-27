Encinitas City Council gives city manager a raise

The Encinitas City Council unanimously approved a two-step raise Wednesday night for City Manager Pamela Antil, giving her an 8-percent, retroactive salary increase dating from July 1 and a 3-percent jump effective earlier this month. During discussion on the item, Mayor Tony Kranz said Antil has demonstrated “very impressive” management skills. He told her that she wasn’t perfect, but “you have definitely accomplished a lot with your team.

Under the new salary agreement approved Wednesday night, Antil’s base salary became $286,416 on July 1st and then increased by 3 percent to $295,009 on Oct. 12. The new employment contract also states that from this point forward Antil’s base salary will increase “at the same time and at the same percentage amount as other city unrepresented (non-union) management employees.

Read more:

sdut »

Seattle City Council election preview: Voters set for potential city hall overhaulFive of seven districts will feature a brand new councilmember when it's all said and done in November. Read more ⮕

Candidates running for City Council's 43rd District in Brooklyn clash over asylum seeker crisisSee the headed debate between the two candidates on 'The Point with Marcia Kramer' at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS2. Read more ⮕

Small business owner hopes to shake up Tacoma City CouncilTacoma City Council candidate Kristen Wynne hopes the city is ready for much-needed change. That's why she's challenging incumbent Olgy Diaz for the Read more ⮕

Columbus City Council looks to make security detail permanentThe Columbus City Council is increasing security for councilmembers after an increase in crime city-wide and threats. Read more ⮕

Birmingham City Council elects president again after error; Woods calls for investigationAfter Tuesday's election was declared invalid, the council voted again Friday. Read more ⮕

Austin residents divided over HOME Act in packed City Council hearingNearly 300 spoke at an Austin hearing on the HOME Act, which aims to boost affordable housing but raises density and safety concerns. Two more meetings planned. Read more ⮕