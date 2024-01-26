Empress Of: Using Songs as Manifestation Tools for Something Better

In the age of situationships, ghosting, attachment types, and hard boundaries, writing a love song has never been so complicated. For Lorely Rodriguez—who has spent her musical career as Empress Of writing alt pop that catchily encompasses modern romance’s intricacies—now’s the time to use songs as manifestation tools for something better.

For a decade, Empress Of has been releasing coolly affecting masterworks in pop and experimental RB, claiming a “your favorites’ favorite” status, remaining under the radar while helping shape the spirit and genre agnosticism of future-leaning pop music.Her first three albums are self-investigative and introspective, shored up from the ruins of failed relationships and heartache, which often led her to new revelations about herself. They’ve been a go-to for fans (particularly during breakups), who turn to them when they need to heal alongside her.Now, Empress Of is done with heartache and the necessary lessons it has entailed. She is a low-key pop star, dancing past her pain and leaning into a lighter side of her personalit





harpersbazaarus » / 🏆 467. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Using Generative AI as a Lie Detector and the FTC's Concerns on Mental Health ChatbotsThis article discusses the use of generative AI as a lie detector and the potential concerns of the FTC regarding mental health chatbots that promise miracle cures. It highlights the impact of computational power on various aspects of society and the evolution of computing models.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Making Fresh Pasta at Home: A Doable TaskLearn how to make fresh pasta at home using simple techniques and ingredients.

Source: epicurious - 🏆 114. / 63 Read more »

The Benefits of Under Desk Treadmills for Increased MovementDiscover the benefits of using under desk treadmills to encourage movement throughout the day and improve overall health and well-being.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' Campaign Disclosures Reveal Heavy Spending on Travel and HotelsOutgoing Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes continued a pattern of lavish travel and high-dollar events last year, using campaign funds for dozens of airline tickets, booking stays in a slew of hotels and paying for several outdoor adventures. He spent a total of $426,338 from campaign coffers in 2023 with at least $173,577 of that going to travel and hotels.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Controversy Surrounds Fulton County District Attorney in Georgia Election-Interference CaseFulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis is facing allegations of a romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor on the election-interference case against Nathan Wade. Trump and other critics are using these accusations to question the validity of the case and Willis's decision-making.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

BetVictor Welcome Bonus: No Promo Code RequiredLearn about the BetVictor welcome bonus and how to activate it without using a promo code. New users can wager £5 to claim £30 in bet credits, along with two £10 free bets and a £10 slot bonus.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »