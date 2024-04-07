Employee fights back against armed robbery suspects at smoke shop

An employee at a northeast-side smoke shop fought back against two armed robbery suspects when they tried to rob the store late Saturday night, police say. Responded to Vape City on FM 78 at Foster Road, near Rittiman Road, around 10:35 p.m. for reports of an aggravated robbery and possible shooting. When officers arrived, they were told that two men armed guns were in the vape shop and tried to rob the store of merchandise.

One of the employees tried to stop the attempted robbery and chased them outside. While everyone was outside there was a struggle and one of the suspects pulls out at gun and fired his weapon. Police believe the suspects fled on foot after the shooting. Officers are still trying to determine if he shot towards the employee or up into the air. No bullets hit anybody or the building either. 18-year-old found shot was able to give name of suspect to police before dying which led to arrest

Employee Armed Robbery Smoke Shop Suspects Struggle Gun Shooting Police Arrest

