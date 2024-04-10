Employee Engagement Drops as Remote Work Increases

By the end of last year, just a third of employees were considered highly engaged. Nearly 5 million fewer employees are now engaged in their work. “It's significant,” said Jim Harter, the chief scientist for Workplace Management and Well-being at Gallup. They aren’t just showing up, clocking in and going home at the end of their shift. They’re putting “in discretionary effort,” he said.

Gallup samples 18,000 American workers from across business types, both white collar and blue collar, Harter said. Employee engagement affects retention rates, productivity, customer service, and profitability, Harter said. And managing employees is “without question” harder now than it was before the pandemic shifted expectations about work. Harter said they’ve seen falling engagement in both completely remote workers as well as folks who are on site full time who have jobs that could be done remotely. Fully remote workers have a lot of autonomy, but physical distance can also lead to psychological distance. People with remote-ready jobs who have been forced back into the office full time feel like they’ve been stripped of some of that autonomy. Employers need to build in flexibility and make commuting to the workplace worth it for people, he said

