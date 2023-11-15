Emotional turmoil at University of California amid Israel-Hamas war

At UC Davis, a professor posted warnings to 'zionist journalists' with emojis of weapons and dripping blood. At UCLA, some students beat a piñata of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while a teach-in about 'the crisis in Palestine' drew so many threats the organizers moved it online.

At UC San Diego, UC Santa Cruz and UCLA, academic departments have issued political statements variously condemning Israel or the militant group Hamas, locked in a war that has killed thousands of civilians in the land both claim as their rightful home. Across the University of California, scores of students on both sides are reporting harassment, intimidation and profound anxiety over their safety during what many longtime UC faculty and administrators say is the most emotionally charged time they've ever experienced on campus. Five weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the repercussions are roiling the nation's premier public university system — and raising challenging questions over the line between free speech and unacceptable behavior under campus codes of conduct

