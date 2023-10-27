Eminem releases ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ pasta sauce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Eminem attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)>> Read more trending newsIt was inspired by the lyrics, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy// There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”.

Eminem opened a restaurant called "Mom's Spaghetti" that started as a pop-up shop. He was eventually able to open a permanent location in 2021 in Detroit's Comerica Park.

"The thing about Mom's Spaghetti is that it was born with a clear mission: to taste like a leftover sauce the first time around. Those second day sauces bring something else to the table... something seasoned and experienced. They've got no time to mess around. This isn't a sauce that tastes like what your neighbor's Italian grandma would spend all day simmering. No. This is a clean take on a classic jar of sauce, crafted in the straightest manner... honest... legit...

