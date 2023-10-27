Eminem releases 'Mom's Spaghetti' jarred pasta sauce.

Sweaters beware! Eminem drops 'Mom's Spaghetti' sauceGet ready to lose yourself in some sauce.

( CNN Newsource)Rapper Eminem has just dropped a line of pasta sauce named "mom's spaghetti."In 2017 Eminem also opened a restaurant with the same name in Detroit.

