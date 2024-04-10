Emily Ratajkowski's Bold Spring Outfit in New York City

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski stepped out for one of the first truly spring days in New York City in an outfit that encapsulates transitional dressing perfectly: She’s covering up…but showing everything. Never one to shy away from revealing skin, the Inamorata founder paired a black string thong with a long white skirt that’s almost completely sheer.

She kept the black-and-white theme going with the rest of the ensemble, layering a black crop top over a white sports bra, matching her black leather bag to her black leather boots, and throwing on a white cardigan for a silhouette that’s much more conservative at first glance. Playful! And perfect for a walk with her dog Colombo, as you can see here. Though, gotta say, in NYC…that look’s gonna get dirty in like five minutes. Both the sheer linen skirt and the black crop top are from retailer Mango, and the cardigan appears to be a matching set with the skirt. On Instagram, Ratajkowski happily showed off the look from behind, with the backlighting emphasizing just how see-through it is. She’s leaning into the trend hard. If you’re brave enough to wear these items as EmRata did, by all means, go for it. But we could also see this skirt styled over a bodysuit or worn as a beach cover-up. Clearly, Emily Ratajkowski is also a fan of these boots, and of skirts that reach their top

Emily Ratajkowski Outfit Spring New York City Revealing Sheer Black White Skirt Crop Top Leather Boots Cardigan Instagram See-Through Mango

