Emily Ratajkowski Repurposes Engagement Ring into Divorce Rings

You’ve heard of engagement rings—but have you ever heard of divorce rings? They’re the latest poignant pieces that Emily Ratajkowski has added to her personal jewelry box this year. Following the model’s 2022 divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard—with whom she shares a son, Sylvester—Ratajkowski recently decided to repurpose her former engagement ring into two new ring styles, changing the original intention and sentiment around them.
She debuted the so-called divorce rings on Instagram earlier this morning. “The rings represent my own personal evolution,” Ratajkowski tells Vogue in an exclusive interview. “I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.” The idea to repurpose the rings struck Ratajkowski while reading her friend Stephanie Danler’s essay “The Unravelers” in The Paris Review. “ includes the story of her grandmother’s snake ring—a ring that is made up of the different stones from her various marriages,” says Ratajkowsk
