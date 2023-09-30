Emily in Paris: New Report Could Hint at When Season 4 Starts Filming

Emily in Paris could start filming again in January. Season 4 of Emily in Paris Will Head to RomeEarlier this year as part of Netflix's TUDUM, Collins teased what fans can expect in Season 4 — including an adventure to Rome.
"As soon as I thought Emily was on her path and things were going great, we read the finale and I was like, 'Wait what?' Luckily, we know we're going to a Season 4 so we get to explore all the cliffhangers knowing now that Camille is pregnant, and they were engaged, and they were going to get married!" Collins explained in an interview with Decider. "It's a lot to take in and I think you see it on Emily's face at the end of the show where there's just so much that there ends up being like nothing, because it's such a numbing feeling of 'I can't even compute all of this, and so I don't know where it goes from here.' She's already fought to get Alfie back once. Will he want her back? I don't know. There's so much to unpack there and I'm just so excited for the writers and Darren [Star, creator and showrunner] to kind of develop it and let us know."