Emily Blunt is a morally murky girlboss in the predictable Pain Hustlers

David Yates' Netflix dramedy takes aim at the opioid crisis, starring Blunt and Chris Evans as shady pharmaceutical reps peddling fentanyl. have tackled every level of the ongoing crisis, from the sleaze and greed at the top of the corporate ladder to the on-the-ground effects of how these drugs have upended lives.

a glossy new Netflix dramedy out now on the streaming platform, takes aim at one particular culprit: the pharmaceutical drug reps who pushed fentanyl as a way to boost their bottom line.Blunt stars as our whistleblower/window into all the excess, a Gulf Coast girlboss named Liza Drake. A single mother and high-school dropout, she's willing to work as an exotic dancer or sling multi-level marketing schemes — whatever it takes to pay the bills and support her young daughter (Chloe Coleman).

Even as Liza wrestles with the morality of their gig, her partner Pete has no such moral qualms. Evans oozes the same entitled frat boy sleaze he brought to proving that he's way more fun as a dirtbag than the squeaky-clean Steve Rogers. Blunt and Evans are surrounded by an impressive supporting cast.is another standout as Dr. Lydell, a shady clinician who's willing to prescribe whatever drug is pushed his way, especially if the kickbacks help him pay for hair transplants.with voiceovers, freeze frames, and black-and-white mockumentary talking heads. headtopics.com

