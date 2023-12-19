Emerging Playmakers: Reggie Wayne and Jaylen Waddle Shine in Absence of Key Receivers

When Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison got hurt in 2007, Reggie Wayne stepped up for a career-best season. Similarly, Jaylen Waddle showed his potential as a WR1 for the Dolphins in the absence of Tyreek Hill. Waddle finished the game with eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.





FOXSports » / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adam Copeland's Egregious Act on AEW DynamiteAdam Copeland's AEW actions are just unfair! 😤👎 From betraying WWE to attacking Nick Wayne in front of his mom - The Chadster is NOT happy. Stay tuned for a rant you can't miss! 🦃 AEWDynamite TheChadsterSpeaks 🔗

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Retired Principal Jorge Lerma Elected to Oakland School Board SeatJorge Lerma's election to a vacant Oakland Unified school board seat could prove decisive for the political and financial future of the district. Lerma, a retired former principal, is leaning away from the core priorities of the district's faculty union. His votes as a representative for District 5 could break a political deadlock involving the union and board President Mike Hutchinson.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

LSU's Reese's Absence Raises QuestionsWhy is Angel Reese benched? What we know about LSU star before tonight's game

Source: usatodaysports - 🏆 454. / 53 Read more »

Oil-absorbing roller for oily skinA review of an oil-absorbing roller that helps control shine and oiliness on the face throughout the day.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Adam Copeland's Egregious Act on AEW DynamiteAdam Copeland's AEW actions are just unfair! 😤👎 From betraying WWE to attacking Nick Wayne in front of his mom - The Chadster is NOT happy. Stay tuned for a rant you can't miss! 🦃 AEWDynamite TheChadsterSpeaks 🔗

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »