Emerging-market stocks look poised for a comeback after a difficult decade. Here's what U.S. investors need to know.

Emerging-market stocks are coming off a tough quarter after facing down a triple threat of rising Treasury yields, a stronger U.S. dollar, and a lackluster recovery in China’s economy and markets.The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM, which tracks the widely followed MSCI Emerging Markets Index, fell 4.1% during the quarter ended in September, outpacing a 3.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed by Wall Street, where some are advising clients to consider expanding their exposure to markets once deemed too risky for many U.S. investors saving for retirement. Times are changing Over the past 10 years, rock-bottom interest rates helped U.S. stocks best practically all comers. During the 10 years through Monday’s close, the S&P 500 has risen 161.8% excluding dividends, while the MSCI ACWI Index ACWI, a broad index of developed- and emerging-market stocks, gained nearly 74%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Equity strategists like Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett and Barclays Emmanuel Cau have urged clients to look beyond the U.S. for returns. According to a research report from Cau and his team, emerging markets offer “better tactical risk-reward.” Hartnett told clients that U.S. headtopics.com

Developing economies have more rosy growth prospects, according to the International Monetary Fund, which released its latest batch of projections on Tuesday. Although few, if any, emerging-market economies enjoy the trifecta of rule of law, deeply liquid capital markets, and institutional independence that investors take for granted in the U.S., progress has been made. Ting cited India as a great example of a country that’s recently made major strides toward becoming more friendly toward international investors.

“In India and other emerging markets, certainly Brazil and others, their central banks have been much further ahead than the U.S. in fighting inflation,” said Ashish Chugh, a portfolio manager of long-only and long-short global emerging market equity strategies at Loomis, Sayles & Co. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Gold, U.S. dollar rally as investors flock to havens as Israel-Hamas war escalatesJoseph Adinolfi is a markets reporter at MarketWatch.

Treasury-market selloff has become the worst bond bear market of all time, according to BofAJoseph Adinolfi is a markets reporter at MarketWatch.

Barclays upgrades this software stock, says it can capitalize on emerging form of cybersecurityThis cybersecurity stock could grow thanks to an emerging cybersecurity system, Barclays says.

L’Jarius Sneed Is Emerging as a Star for Chiefs’ DefenseKansas City's fourth-year cornerback is enjoying a career year and is thriving at just about every step of the way.

Seattle Seahawks News 10/7: Several Seahawks emerging as potential starsRead!

Emerging Solutions To Address Congestion And Sustainability In SpaceAutonomy in movement excites me. As President of Patience Consulting, I provide expertise on Autonomy of Things (AoT™), perception and LiDAR. Patiently!