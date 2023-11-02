Emerging Designers Implore the Industry for Support and Backing

That echoes the ethos of Chavarria. Although the California-born designer has had a longer career in fashion, attending the Academy of Art in San Francisco and working for Nick Graham, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, among others, it’s his eponymous brand that launched in 2015 that has become a social platform for underrepresented communities.
Because he’s been around the block a few times, Chavarria knows it takes more than creativity to be successful in fashion. “A lot of designers build these amazing brands, and they get to a point where they need infrastructure to handle the wave of attraction,” he said. “They get to a point where they’re taking off, and doing so well, but it takes a lot of money to get to continue. That’s my biggest struggle right now.
Velez added: “Success in this industry is a moving target. There are so many different metrics that we’re constantly working with to achieve. To be great in this industry is simply my destiny. I’ve wanted to do this since I was a child. But for somebody who’s very vocal about not coming from private wealth, to be able to self-actualize in that way requires us to be experts at so many different things that we just simply cannot be experts in.
Chavarria said he believes that it’s tougher for emerging designers in the U.S. than Europe to succeed and that has led to the demise of a lot of talented people. “I’ve seen it before, when designers get to this point and they’re doing great with all these stores, and then they’re gone.”
