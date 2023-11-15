Emergency officials criticized for failure to issue evacuation alerts

Jessica Tunis doesn't understand why emergency officials have not learned from her mother's death. The Santa Rosa, California, woman said her mother, Linda, did not receive an evacuation alert to warn her the fast-moving Nuns-Tubbs wildfires were raging nearby. The 69-year-old's body was found in the burned rubble of the Journey's End Mobile Home Park in October 2017. Evacuation alerts didn't go out to the neighborhood where Linda Tunis lived, until after she was already dead.

About two dozen Sonoma County residents also died. The county head of emergency management at the time said he made the decision not to send that alert because of concerns a widespread message would cause chaos in evacuations and hinder response. CBS News found at least a dozen natural disasters in the United States during the last decade where local emergency officials failed to issue alerts in time to save lives or, in some cases, didn't issue an alert or evacuation order at all. The most recent example is from the island of Maui

