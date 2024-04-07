Embiid Dominates in Return from Injury

Embiid is starting to dominate like he did before tearing the meniscus in his left knee against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The reigning MVP finished with game-highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocks in just 22 minutes, 39 seconds Saturday in his third game back since the injury. Just don’t tell that to Embiid .

Former Sixer Doug Collins, Chester’s Bo Ryan among 13 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees“Yeah, but I was still very sloppy,” said Embiid, who also had eight turnovers. “The game is still going very . I’m not used to the pace that I was before I got hurt. I was pissed off about it. I don’t think I had eight turnovers, but they got me for eight turnovers. Yeah, I just got to get back and get used to that pace.Despite that, Embiid scored more points than minutes played like we remembered him doing before his injury.The Sixers (43-35) had success with Embiid and Reed sharing the floor in the second quarte

