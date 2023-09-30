Embattled Speaker McCarthy tries new 45-day funding tactic to avoid government shutdown

As written now, the proposed House action would fund the government at current 2023 levels for 45 days and provide money for U.S. disaster relief. McCarthy, the California Republican, will now try to push a 45-day funding bill through the House, but will need votes from Democrats for success. That alliance could keep government open but puts a continued speakership role again at risk.

Republican lawmakers met behind closed doors Saturday morning. “Knowing what transpired through the summer — the disasters in Florida, the horrendous fire in Hawaii and also disasters in California and Vermont — we will put the supplemental portion that the president asks for in disaster there, too,” McCarthy said after the meeting.

The new approach would leave out the Biden administration’s fresh ask for more aid to Ukraine. “We’re going to do our job,” he said. “We’re going to be adults in the room. And we’re going to keep government open.” headtopics.com

An expiring midnight deadline to fund the government puts everything from the Social Security COLA boost to national parks, passport issuance and food aid at risk. Stock markets SPX, which have risen during recent short-lived government closures, were mindful that this shutdown could impede the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation with its interest-rate lever.

