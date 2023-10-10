The U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York has added an additional ten counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, identity theft and other charges against Congressman George Santos., federal prosecutors allege Santos made false statements to the Federal Election Commission and then falsified records to obstruct the FEC.

"Santos is charged with stealing people's identities and making charges on his own donors' credit cards without their authorization," said U.S. Attorney Breon PeaceFormer campaign treasurer for Rep.

Marks faces up to five years in prison. It's not yet clear whether she has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors targeting Santos. Santos, whose district includes part of Long Island and Queens, was first charged with federal felony crimes linked to his campaign operations in May. headtopics.com

He has acknowledged lying to the public about much of his personal story, fabricating his education, inventing a story about family members who escaped the Holocaust and deceiving voters about his professional career.Santos has denied any criminal wrongdoing, and pleaded not guilty in May to the original charges. He was released on a $500,000 bond.

