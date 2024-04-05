Elyanna Concert Inspires Fashion Trends at New York Fashion Week

In the midst of New York Fashion Week, Irving Plaza was an unexpected destination for style inspiration. This wasn’t a runway. It was a concert, an Elyanna concert, to be exact. The 22-year-old Palestinian-Chilean singer from Nazareth has been a topic of conversation in pop culture since she played a monumental set at Coachella and earned sets at Governors Ball and Lollapalooza, for her captivating vocals and distinct style.

Best known for her thick, curly hair, henna-painted arms, and stacks of gold jewelry, Elyanna has created an unmistakable signature aesthetic. The influence was palpable on Feb. 10 at Irving Plaza, where droves of fans filled the sold-out venue dressed in their best Elyanna-inspired outfits — think coin jewelry, lace, curly hair, and bold eyeliner. To much anticipation, Elyanna took the stage in an ethereal white mock-neck dress with sheer balloon sleeves and a lace-trimmed slit skirt complete with matching leg warmers

