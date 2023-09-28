Elon Musk wades into US immigration debate at Texas-Mexico border

Billionaire Elon Musk waded into the U.S. immigration debate on Thursday, paying a visit to the Texas border with Mexico to meet with local politicians and law enforcement and obtain what he called an 'unfiltered' view of the situation. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, visits the U.S. border with Mexico where many immigrants cross into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S., September 28, 2023.

REUTERS/Brian SnyderEAGLE PASS, Texas, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk waded into the U.S. immigration debate on Thursday, paying a visit to the Texas border with Mexico to meet with local politicians and law enforcement and obtain what he called an "unfiltered" view of the situation.thousands of migrants

have ventured to northern Mexico in recent days on freight trains and buses, then crossed the U.S. border into Texas, Arizona and California in an upswing in arrivals of people seeking asylum in the United States.

The sharp increase, notably around San Diego, California, and the Texas border towns of El Paso and Eagle Pass, follows an earlier lull in unauthorized border crossings following a new asylum policy imposed by Democratic President Joe Biden's administration to discourage such activity. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

Elon Musk book: Tesla pondered Dallas for gigafactory but dismissed it as ‘too Texas’The mercurial billionaire settled on Austin while awaiting a SpaceX liftoff at Cape Canaveral, according to Walter Isaacson’s book simply titled “Elon Musk.”

Elon Musk Welcomes Hungary’s President At Texas Gigafactory, Offers Cybertruck RideX Æ A-12, the son of Musk and Grimes, was also present both during the meeting room discussions and on the factory floor, where his dad carried him on his shoulders and showed everybody around the facility.

Elon Musk Welcomes Hungary’s President At Texas Gigafactory, Offers Cybertruck RideX Æ A-12, the son of Musk and Grimes, was also present both during the meeting room discussions and on the factory floor, where his dad carried him on his shoulders and showed everybody around the facility.

Elon Musk Considered Building a Tesla Factory in Dallas but Decided City Is 'Too Texas'Elon Musk contemplated various cities including Dallas to be the site of a new Tesla factory before eventually settling on Austin. Musk reportedly deemed Dallas to be 'too Texas,' according to Walter Isaacson’s new biography.

Elon Musk heading to Eagle Pass ‘later this week’ to check out US-Mexico borderAfter speaking with GOP Texas congressman Tony Gonzales, Elon Musk tweeted that he will visit Eagle Pass, Texas, “later this week.”

The Chief Embarrassment Officer of X (Formerly Twitter)Linda Yaccarino keeps getting humiliated on Elon Musk’s behalf.

[1/4]

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, visits the U.S. border with Mexico where many immigrants cross into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S., September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Brian SnyderEAGLE PASS, Texas, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk waded into the U.S. immigration debate on Thursday, paying a visit to the Texas border with Mexico to meet with local politicians and law enforcement and obtain what he called an "unfiltered" view of the situation.thousands of migrants

have ventured to northern Mexico in recent days on freight trains and buses, then crossed the U.S. border into Texas, Arizona and California in an upswing in arrivals of people seeking asylum in the United States.

The sharp increase, notably around San Diego, California, and the Texas border towns of El Paso and Eagle Pass, follows an earlier lull in unauthorized border crossings following a new asylum policy imposed by Democratic President Joe Biden's administration to discourage such activity.

Musk visited Eagle Pass, where throngs of migrants have for several days been wading across the Rio Grande near a railroad bridge in Eagle Pass, undeterred by coils of razor wire placed along theby the Texas National Guard.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, black cowboy hat and aviator-style sunglasses, Musk urged a two-pronged approach to overhauling U.S. immigration laws in a video-selfie posted to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, which he purchased last April.

He called for an "expedited legal approval" as part of a "greatly expanded legal immigration system" that welcomes "hard-working and honest" migrants, while also barring entry for those who are "breaking the law."

"We want to do both things - smooth out legal immigration and stop a flow of people that is of such magnitude that we’re leading to a collapse of social services," Musk said.

Musk, a native of South Africa, noted his own status as an "immigrant to the United States" and called himself "extremely pro-immigrant."and SpaceX, Musk has increasingly injected himself into American politics.