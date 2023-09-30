Elon Musk tangles with German government over migrant crisis: ‘Has invasion vibes…’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has tangled with the German government on X over its policies regarding illegal immigration across the Mediterranean. tangled with the German government on Friday over mass migration into Europe amid growing scrutiny of the migrant crises in both the U.S. and Europe.

Musk reacted to video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly showing"German" non-governmental organization boats in the Mediterranean Sea rescuing male migrants. The post said the migrants were"unloaded in Italy" and the organizations are subsidized by the German government.

"Is the German public aware of this?" Musk, who owns X, asked. The question brought a terse response from the German government.said in a post. Musk in turn was surprised by the European country’s acceptance of responsibility for the transports.

Tesla, X *formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk paid a visit to Eagle Pass, Texas to see for himself the migrant situation on the ground on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Musk also livestreamed what he saw on X. headtopics.com

"So you’re actually proud of it. Interesting. Frankly, I doubt that a majority of the German public supports this. Have you run a poll?" he asked.

