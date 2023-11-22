Elon Musk Sues Media Matters Over Manufactured Report

Yes. Happy Taco Tuesday. The port-a-potty is right over there. All right. There's been a lot of talk among Dems about misinformation and disinformation. Basically, any sort of information that doesn't help a Democrat get elected, also known as the truth in the eyes of the Dems. The story of Hunter's abandoned laptop had to be misinformation because it threatened Joe Biden's candidacy. So they manipulated social media to quash the story. They suspended it, banned anybody who talked about it.
They called it Russian disinformation. And it worked. And they got the result they wanted. A reject from a Balance of Nature ad in the White House. But that wasn't enough, especially now that Elon Musk has bought their favorite toy, Twitter, and turned it into something called X. So now Musk must be stopped. Enter Media Matters. On Friday, they put out a report saying Nazi content ran on the app alongside corporate ads from major companies like IBM, Apple and Oracle. And so a bunch of companies suspended their ads on X. But now Musk is suing Media Matters, saying they manufactured the repor
