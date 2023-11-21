Elon Musk sues Media Matters over analysis of antisemitic content on X

After a devastating advertiser exodus last week involving some of the world’s largest media companies, X owner Elon Musk is suing the progressive watchdog group Media Matters over its analysis highlighting antisemitic and pro-Nazi content on X — a report that appeared to play a significant role in the massive and highly damaging brand revolt.

The lawsuit filed Monday accuses Media Matters of distorting how likely it is for ads to appear beside extremist content on X, alleging that the group’s testing methodology was not representative of how real users experience the site. “Media Matters knowingly and maliciously manufactured side-by-side images depicting advertisers’ posts on X Corp.’s social media platform beside Neo-Nazi and white-nationalist fringe content and then portrayed these manufactured images as if they were what typical X users experience on the platform,” the complaint filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas sai





cnnbrk » / 🏆 43. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roseanne Barr, Stephen King knock Elon Musk for cheering 'great wakening from woke' on social mediaMusk called the awakening 'good for civilization' on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 260. / 28,125 Read more »

Elon Musk’s SpaceX preps for Starship test in the face of regulatory red flagElon Musk is anxious to send Starship up a second time.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Luxury giant Lexus takes aim at Tesla with its newest vehiclesThis electric vehicle maker unveiled two concept cars aimed squarely at Elon Musk’s customers.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Wikipedia Is Covering the War in Israel and Gaza Better Than XElon Musk isn’t happy about it.

Source: Slate - 🏆 542. / 22,5 Read more »

Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, usage declineOne year ago, Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s HQ with a white bathroom sink.

Source: ABC - 🏆 466. / 22,68 Read more »

Elon Musk’s X aims to revolutionize finance as a central hubElon Musk’s X aspires to be a comprehensive financial hub, replacing traditional bank accounts.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 655. / 22,5 Read more »