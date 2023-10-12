Elon Musk streams, Amazon partners with Immutable, MetalCore preview: Web3 Gamer

, hosted its first gaming stream — a 50-minute-long Diablo 4 gameplay — on October 6. The stream, which has over 42 million views at the time of writing, involved X owner Elon Musk playing Blizzard Entertainment’s latest title and answering questions from viewers.

He continued to answer viewer questions toward the end of the stream without speaking a word about crypto and announced the streaming feature for Xbox and PS5.NFTs have gone through quite a journey, from funky ape images on the blockchain to the next step in the evolution of art.

“This is why some of the successful games on Cronos launched an NFT collection and built their community from there.” The second route involves established Web2 IPs and their established user base. At some point, the studio might want to add some Web3 elements to their IP. Cronos Labs is helping a number of mobile game studios to incorporate Web3 components into traditional games. headtopics.com

The reaction of Web2 gamers might not be what the studio expects in such cases. They might not like the idea of having NFTs or tokens in a game they like, according to Qiang.Presentation also plays a key role in the acceptance rate of the community. Zynga, one of the most established mobile gaming publishers, recentlyand transmedia IP, Sugartown, with a new NFT collection.

“AWS is supercharging Immutable’s development by onboarding new game studios and providing them with resources through our flagship AWS Activate startup program and AWS’s ISV Accelerate Program, which give them the tools to accelerate their global launch. headtopics.com

MetalCore has eight classes with different attributes and expertise: light infantry, heavy infantry, super heavy infantry, engineer, medic, scout, sniper and pilot. Players can switch between first-person and third-person and participate in player-versus-player and player-versus-environment game modes.

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Elon Musk Triggers Reaction of DOGE, SHIB, XRP Armies With His TweetElon Musk again confirmed his strong rapport with crypto community on Twitter

Elon Musk's Boring Co. Slapped With More Environmental ViolationsWe Musk ask you to follow the law

Elon Musk's X rebuts EU allegations of ‘illegal' content about the Israel-Hamas conflictThe EU said there are “indications” that X is “being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation” in regards to the…

Elon Musk's X rebuts EU allegations of ‘illegal' content about the Israel-Hamas conflictThe EU said there are “indications” that X is “being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation” in regards to the…

Elon Musk's X has taken down hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts, CEO saysElon Musk's social media platform X has removed hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts and taken down or labeled thousands of pieces of content since the militant group's attack on Israel, according to the CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk declares all Tesla Superchargers in Israel freeInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.