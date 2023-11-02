Elon Musk slams NFTs but ends up arguing the case for Bitcoin Ordinals

“The funny thing is the NFT is not even on the blockchain — it’s just a URL to the JPEG,” said Musk in an Oct. 31 released“You should at least encode the JPEG in the blockchain. If the company housing the image goes out of business, you don’t have the image anymore.”

On social media, Bitcoiners argued Musk’s comments actually summed up the use case for Bitcoin Ordinals. Bitcoin’s version of NFTs launched in January by developer Casey Rodarmor, which was made possible by the Taproot soft fork in November 2021.

Cryptocurrency analyst Will Clemente was among those that praised Musk’s comments, noting there are 38 million and counting Ordinals inscriptions that will forever exist on Bitcoin’s blockchain.you just laid out the case for Bitcoin ordinals - image/text inscriptions directly on the most secure open source monetary network on the planet. There are currently 38 million of these inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain.Rohun “Frank” Vora, the creator of NFT projects DeGods and y00ts.

While the firm’s CEO Danny Yang didn’t directly address the JPEG dilemma, he explained that NFTs “will win on Bitcoin” because it is a more secure network to work from: “The Bitcoin Ordinal protocol is better designed for decentralization and security than the Ethereum NFT protocol. High-value NFTs will win on Bitcoin.”to CoinGecko, sourcing data from June. Bitcoin and ImmutableX came in second and third with market shares of 11% and 2.5% respectively.

United States Headlines Read more: COINTELEGRAPH »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: Early investor in Tesla and SpaceX on why he's not sellingBillionaire Ron Baron compares Elon Musk to Leonardo da Vinci.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Investor Ron Baron says Tesla and SpaceX will rocket higherThe billionaire explains why he's betting so big on Elon Musk.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

COINDESK: 15 Years After the Bitcoin White Paper, Bitcoin Builder Culture FlourishesAubrey Strobel is the host of The Aubservation podcast, and an advisor to Lolli and Trust Machines.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: SpaceX Chief Elon Musk calls out his struggling aerospace competitorsBoeing has decided to change some of its earlier plans.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

FUTURISM: Elon Musk Gets Torn Apart for Saying 'Bladerunner' Would Drive a CybertruckScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: BYD EV Sales Expose Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Mistake.BYD delivered 165,505 battery electric vehicles in October, up 60% year over year.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕