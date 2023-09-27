Elon Musk says AOC ‘not that smart’ after she compared migrant crisis to Ellis Island

Musk reacted early Wednesday morning to a video of Ocasio-Cortez that was posted on his social media platform, X. The Tesla boss has a history of trolling Ocasio-Cortez on social media. Last year, the mogul responded to her tweet about “some billionaire with an ego problem” by joking: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.

”

“I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back at Musk, referring to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, before deleting the response about a minute later. Ocasio-Cortez said that the current migrant crisis plaguing New York City paled in comparison to the number of immigrants who came through Ellis Island.Since April of last year, more than 116,000 undocumented migrants who crossed illegally from Mexico and have sought asylum in the US have arrived in New York City.

Nearly half of them are being housed in the city’s shelter system while tens of thousands of others are staying at local hotels. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that at its current pace, his administration will need to spend some $12 billion over the next three years to provide food and shelter for migrants — all of whom need to wait months before being granted work permits.

Musk on Wednesday replied to St. Clair's post, writing: "She's just not that smart."

The Tesla boss has a history of trolling Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

Last year, the mogul responded to her tweet about “some billionaire with an ego problem” by joking: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

“I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back at Musk, referring to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, before deleting the response about a minute later.

Ocasio-Cortez said that the current migrant crisis plaguing New York City paled in comparison to the number of immigrants who came through Ellis Island.Since April of last year, more than 116,000 undocumented migrants who crossed illegally from Mexico and have sought asylum in the US have arrived in New York City.

Nearly half of them are being housed in the city’s shelter system while tens of thousands of others are staying at local hotels.

US sanctions against Venezuela are partly to blame"US sanctions that were originally authored by Marco Rubio … certainly took a large part in the driving of populations to our southern border," she told CBS's "Face the Nation," referring to the Republican Florida senator.

The 33-year-old congresswoman argued that the recent US border surge took place “shortly after those broad-based sanctions were enacted.”

She later conceded that socialist Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is “absolutely” responsible for the influx as well.