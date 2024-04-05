Elon Musk's X/Twitter Struggles with Pornographic Content

As Elon Musk ’s social media platform X/Twitter continues to struggle with an advertiser exodus , another issue has come to the forefront — the proliferation of pornographic content on the site.that Elon Musk ’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has long been known for its permissive stance on suggestive material. However, in recent months, the platform has seen a significant increase in X-rated content, largely attributed to Musk’s decision to cut content moderation teams.
This surge in pornography has not only raised concerns among users but also threatens to further undermine Musk’s efforts to win back advertisers who fled the platform since he took over ownership., one particularly viral type of post on X involves the phrase “pussy in bio,” often leading users to simple scams. These posts, frequently generated by porn spambots, lure lonely individuals into following a series of links, promising to connect them with local single
Elon Musk X/Twitter Social Media Advertiser Exodus Pornographic Content Content Moderation X-Rated Material Scams Porn Spambots
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »
Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »