Elon Musk's X Appoints New Head of Safety

Elon Musk's X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has named a new head of safety. Kylie McRoberts, a company veteran, will oversee the global safety team. Yale Cohen, previously from Publicis Media, will become head of brand safety and advertiser solutions.

The last executive in charge of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, left the company in June 2023.

