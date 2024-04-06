Elon Musk's Grok Surpasses ChatGPT in Availability and Cost

Created by the xAI startup founded by techno billionaire Elon Musk , Grok has surpassed its rival product ChatGPT in availability to users worldwide. It is now much cheaper to use Grok on the X platform than pay for the ChatGPT-4 monthly subscription. According to a recent tweet, Grok has been made available for all users of X Premium, with no extra charge. Using Premium and Grok costs $8 per month, while a monthly subscription for ChatGPT-4 requires $20.

Elon Musk's Grok is now 60% cheaper to use than its OpenAI rival that Musk considers woke

