Elon Musk's AI Startup xAI to Release First AI Model

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will release its first AI model to a select group on Saturday. This comes nearly a year after OpenAI's ChatGPT caught the imagination of businesses and users around the world, spurring a surge in adoption of generative AI technology. Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in 2015 but stepped down from the company's board in 2018

. 'In some important respects, it (xAI's new model) is the best that currently exists,' he posted on his X social media platform. 'As soon as it’s out of early beta, xAI's Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers,' Musk posted. X, formerly known as Twitter, rolled out two new subscription plans last week, a $16 per month Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience and a basic tier priced at $3 per mont

United States Headlines Read more: INVESTİNGCOM »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Elon Musk says xAI to release first model: 'Best that currently exists'Elon Musk said the tool would be released to a “select group” on Saturday.

Source: nypost | Read more »

NBCCHİCAGO: Elon Musk says his new startup xAI will debut its artificial intelligence SaturdayElon Musk said Friday that his AI company, xAI, will debut its technology on Saturday.

Source: nbcchicago | Read more »

VERGE: The risks facing XInternal documents reveal the dangers facing the company formerly known as Twitter — Elon Musk included.

Source: verge | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Elon Musk says good for UK, US and China to align on AI safetyElon Musk says good for UK, US and China to align on AI safety

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: UK's Sunak discusses AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon MuskBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and senior politicians from around the world agreed Thursday at a U.K.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »

STARTELEGRAM: Elon Musk on Ron Baron’s $4 trillion Tesla market cap projectionBillionaire Ron Baron is one of Tesla's most prominent bulls.

Source: startelegram | Read more »