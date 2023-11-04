Elon Musk's AI Startup xAI to Release First AI Model

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will release its first AI model to a select group on Saturday. This comes nearly a year after OpenAI's ChatGPT caught the imagination of businesses and users around the world, spurring a surge in adoption of generative AI technology. Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in 2015 but stepped down from the company's board in 2018
. 'In some important respects, it (xAI's new model) is the best that currently exists,' he posted on his X social media platform. 'As soon as it’s out of early beta, xAI's Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers,' Musk posted. X, formerly known as Twitter, rolled out two new subscription plans last week, a $16 per month Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience and a basic tier priced at $3 per mont
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost | Read more »
Source: nbcchicago | Read more »
Source: verge | Read more »
Source: Investingcom | Read more »
Source: WOKVNews | Read more »
STARTELEGRAM: Elon Musk on Ron Baron’s $4 trillion Tesla market cap projectionBillionaire Ron Baron is one of Tesla's most prominent bulls.
Source: startelegram | Read more »